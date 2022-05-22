ALTUS — Representatives from Altus Public Schools will travel to Arlington, Va., next month to make the case for rebuilding L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School on Altus Air Force Base.
School officials were recently notified of an invitation to meet with Department of Defense officials, who will determine whether or not the school will receive a grant from the Public Schools on Military Institutions program. The school is part of Altus Public Schools but located on the military installation.
The invitation came after three years of working toward receiving the grant. School district officials and officials from the base worked together to secure the funding, eventually getting the backing of U.S. Sen. James Lankford, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and U.S. Third District Congressman Frank Lucas.
Amanda Davis, the public relations director for Altus Public Schools, said the support from three of Oklahoma’s U.S. legislators was earned by bringing them to the school to see the problems for themselves.
“Each time one of the representatives would visit Altus, we’d make Rivers one of the major stops on our tour,” Davis said.
Rivers Elementary was built in 1959 and was last renovated in 1986. None of the buildings of the school are in compliance with the Americans With Disabilities act, the school’s bathrooms still feature trough-style urinals, and several buildings added to the school in the 1986 renovation do not have air conditioning, including the school gym and music room.
The original plan was to apply for a grant of $9 million to renovate the building, but upon inspection, it was decided the building should be entirely rebuilt.
“When we looked closer, we found that the building had several foundational issues,” Davis said.
The new request submitted by Altus is for a $30 million grant to cover the total rebuild of Rivers. If approved, the school district would have to supply 20 percent of the funds, something Davis said the district is already on its way to being able to do.
“We’ve got something like $3 million already,” Davis said. “The total cost to us would be around $6 million.”
Davis said that school officials were confident they would receive a grant from the Department of Defense, though whether the district receives the full $30 million or the original $9 million request is uncertain.
“That’s the main question right now,” Davis said. “We won’t know for sure until after we present our case, but we’re pretty confident.”