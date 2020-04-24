ALTUS — Altus police are warning the public about a door-to-door money solicitation endeavor believed to be a COVID-19 scam
Police were made aware Wednesday of a man who was going door to door soliciting money. According to Detective Devin Dickerson of the Altus Police White Collar Crime Division, people said the man was being “pushy” and that he told them he was working on behalf of the “Literacy Outreach” company based in Comanche and Jackson counties, and that he was taking donations for “COVID-19 relief.”
Police received a description of the man and were able to make contact with him. He told investigators about his campaign and said that the Oklahoma governor was aware of their mission.
“After further investigation, it was later learned that the individual had received numerous donations from local citizens that consisted of cash and checks, and that credit card payments were made to his website that was later discovered to have been set up through a web builder,” Dickerson said. “It was also later discovered that this individual had been working with at least two other subjects that were soliciting money throughout neighborhoods in Altus. None of the subjects had a city permit to be soliciting Altus residents, and the Altus Police have reason to believe that this particular campaign is fraudulent.”
According to a July 2019 scam alert posted to the non-profit’s website, literacyoutreach.org, door to door solicitation is not among Literacy Outreach’s fundraising canon for fundraising. Donations are taken through the website or via check.
“Altus Police encourage anyone who made a check donation to contact their local financial institution to have the check canceled,” Dickerson said. “Altus Police further encourage anyone who made a donation to these individuals claiming it to be for ‘COVID-19 relief’ or for the ‘Literacy Outreach’ program to contact the Altus Police Department at 580-482-4121.”
Dickerson said this is an ongoing investigation and more information is needed from the public.