School liaison manager

Gwendolyn Brakebill, left, 97th Force Support Squadron school liaison program manager, smiles at her son’s desk while speaking with Candy Morgan, a second-grade teacher at L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School, Altus, on Aug. 7. As a school liaison program manager, Brakebill connects teachers from Altus district schools and surrounding areas to military parents.

 Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed/U.S. Air Force

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE — After 13 years as an educator in the Altus community, Gwendolyn Brakebill, stepped into a new role as the 97th Force Support Squadron school liaison program manager at Altus Air Force Base.

Brakebill’s new position allows her to connect teachers from 10 different districts with military parents, and ensure their children’s transition goes smoothly and their education needs are being met.

