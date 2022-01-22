ELMER — Two Altus men were killed Thursday after, investigators said, one of the men ran a Jackson County stop sign and the car was hit by a tractor-trailer rig.
Ricardo Solis Jr., 27, and Deon Poolaw, 26, died at the scene of the wreck about 2 miles east of Elmer, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Neither man was wearing a seat belt.
The men were riding in a Buick car traveling westbound on Jackson County Road 175 shortly before 2 p.m. when, Trooper Josh Tinsley reported, Solis ran the stop sign at U.S. 283. The car was struck by a southbound Freightliner semi driven by Thomas Laubscher, 64, of Frost, Texas. Altus firefighters freed Solis and Poolaw from the wreckage but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Laubscher, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.
The condition of the drivers and wreck’s collision remain under investigation, the report states.