GRANDFIELD — A Sunday morning wreck in eastern Tillman County left an Altus man hospitalized and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigating its cause.
Edward Wong, 74, was admitted to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, in fair condition with a head injury, according to the OHP.
Wong was driving a Chrysler Pacific eastbound on U.S. 70 shortly after 11:20 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, the Chrysler went off the roadway to the right, overcorrected and then went off the roadway to the left before striking a culvert about 8 miles west of Grandfield, Trooper Benjamin Smith reported. The Pacifica rolled and came to rest on its top. Wong was wearing a seatbelt.
Smith reported Wong’s condition at the time of the wreck and the collision’s cause both remain under investigation.