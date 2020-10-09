MANGUM — An Altus man is in the hospital after being ejected during a Wednesday afternoon single-vehicle wreck south of Mangum.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Shawn Tollison, 37, was flown to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he was admitted with head and internal trunk injuries. His condition status was not released.
Tollison was driving a GMC pickup southbound on Oklahoma 34 about 7 miles south of Mangum in Greer County shortly after 4:45 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he went off the right side of the roadway, OHP Lt. Stephen Pothorst reported. Tollison overcorrected, which caused the truck to go into a broad slide, before rolling 1-3/4 time and coming to rest on the driver side of the vehicle.
Pothorst reported that Tollison, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected about 63 feet.
The condition of the driver and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation.