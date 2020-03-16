ALTUS — A 29-year-old Altus man is in jail on $100,000 bond for alleged sex crimes.
On Thursday, Cameron Casey Rice made his initial appearance in Jackson County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of rape by instrumentation, sexual battery and kidnapping, court records indicate. The kidnapping charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said on Wednesday Rice had been arrested and booked into jail for multiple felony charges: rape by instrumentation, kidnapping and sexual battery.
Rice is accused of following a co-worker into a storage area in the back of an unnamed business and committing the sexually abusing acts. Murphy said the storage area can only be accessed from an outside door.
The late-Tuesday afternoon arrest followed an interview with investigators, according to the chief.
Rice is being held in the Jackson County jail on $100,000 bond with a special condition he not have contact with the victim, records indicate. He returns to court at 1:15 p.m. April 16 for his preliminary hearing conference.