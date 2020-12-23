An Altus House members is among the Oklahoma state legislators who are urging congressional leaders to challenge certification of the Electoral College on Jan. 6.
Twenty-four Republican members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives and 15 Republican members of the State Senate signed letters urging members of the Oklahoma congressional delegation to challenge the certification declaring former Vice President Joe Biden as president. Those who signed included Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus, and Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell.
House members say election law changes and violations in swing states disenfranchise the votes cast by Oklahomans.
“Every state in our Union is dependent on the others to hold free, fair and constitutional elections,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “When any state willfully violates our mutual contract — the U.S. Constitution — and/or their own state election laws (in order to skew the outcome of their election), the process and subsequent results shall not be dismissed or ignored.
“We must commit ourselves as a state to ensure our constituents’ votes are not disenfranchised, and we must hold accountable those who intend to harm us through election tampering.”
In the Oklahoma Senate, those who signed asked the state’s congressional representatives to voice their objections, bring arguments and evidence against the votes cast in those states where, they said, voting laws were illegally and unconstitutionally changed by executive fiat or by judicial edict. They specifically cited Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
“Americans deserve an election process that is fair and transparent. This year’s general election was far from it with voting laws being illegally changed in multiple states at the last minute and ballots being cast with no proof of identity or other necessary qualifications to guarantee they were from legitimate voting citizens,” said Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, in his letter.