ALTUS — A City of Altus landfill employee died following a Tuesday morning accident.
Tonya Brand died at an Oklahoma City hospital from injuries received while operating a Caterpillar Scraper Tuesday morning at the City Landfill, said Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy.
Police and other first responders were notified at about 10 a.m. Tuesday morning of an accident at the landfill. Brand was driving a 2006 Caterpillar Road Scraper and was wearing a seat belt, Murphy said. She suffered arm, leg and internal injuries after traveling down a steep embankment. Brand was taken by helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital.
Murphy thanked those assisting Altus Police with the investigation and attempted rescue: the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Altus Fire Department, Jackson County EMS and Duke first responders.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
