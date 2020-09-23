An Altus High School student is among the 71 Oklahomas from 41 high schools across the state selected by the Oklahoma Hall of Fame to serve on its 2020 Virtual Teen Board.
Tiffany Taylor is among the freshmen through senior high school students to be given an opportunity to promote Oklahoma pride in the community and state, while learning skills such as event planning, fundraising and collaborative group work. Students also have the opportunity to meet and have discussions with Oklahoma Hall of Fame members and other inspirational Oklahomans at meetings throughout their term.
The Teen Board is responsible for planning and implementing a new Virtual Speaker Series fundraiser featuring Oklahoma Hall of Fame members and other notable Oklahomans.
In its 14 years of operation, the board has raised more than $200,000 for education programs. The Teen Board is the largest donor to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame’s Free Field Trip Program and sponsors an annual $1,000 cash scholarship for a high school student. Members were selected following an application and interview process, with a term of service from August to January 2021. Applications will be available for the 2021 class on May 10, 2021, at OklahomaHOF.com.