ALTUS — Gov. Kevin Stitt and cabinet secretaries will visit Altus today as part of the annual cabinet tour to allow Oklahomans to hear from state leaders and discuss issues important to their communities.
The Altus visit will start at 9 a.m. with a public presentation by the governor and cabinet secretaries at the Herschal H. Crow Fine Arts Center on the Western Oklahoma State College campus. A reception will follow where Oklahomans can speak one-on-one with the governor and state leaders.
“I’m excited for people in Southwestern Oklahoma to meet and hear from my talented cabinet during our visit,” said Stitt. “I look forward to giving an update on all of the great things we’re doing to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state.”
Scheduled speakers include Stitt; Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell; Blayne Arthur, Secretary of Agriculture; Ryan Walters, Secretary of Education; and Gen. Ben T. Robinson, Secretary of Veteran Affairs and Military.
Following the public meeting, the governor and cabinet secretaries will visit Altus Air Force Base and participate in a tour of the cotton industry and a food processing facility.
Stitt started the Top Ten cabinet tour upon taking office in 2019 to share the progress and achievements of his administration and hear from Oklahomans about issues that matter to them.