BURNS FLAT — A Washita County wreck sent an Altus family to the hospital, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Kelbie Jo Brandt, 27, of Altus, was driving a Buick Murano southbound on Oklahoma 44 around 4:30 p.m. Friday, when she came to a stop at the intersection with Oklahoma 152. Trooper John Jones reported that she pulled the Buick into the path of an oncoming Chevrolet Suburban driven by Lucas Adam Martinez, 35, of Clinton. The Buick was struck in the passenger side, about three miles south of Burns Flat.
Brandt was admitted to Alliance Health Clinton in stable condition where she was treated and released with a head injury, the report states. Her passengers were also treated and released: Gale Dean Mitchell, 60, of Altus, for an internal trunk injury; a 9-year-old Altus boy for a head injury; and a 4-year-year old Altus boy for internal trunk injuries.
Martinez, too, was treated and released for head and internal trunk injuries, Jones reported. His passenger, Brenda Martinez, 35, of Clinton, was treated and released for leg and internal trunk injuries. Four children were uninjured, and a 13-year-old girl, of Clinton, was treated and released for head injuries. Maria Gonzalez, 50, of Clinton, was also treated and released for head injuries.
Brandt was the only person not to be wearing a seatbelt, according to Jones.
Failure to yield at the stop sign is blamed for the collision.