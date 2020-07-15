ALTUS — Altus enacted a mandatory mask law on Tuesday that took effect at 2 a.m. today.
Mayor Jack Smiley cited an increase in positive cases for COVID-19 in Jackson County within the past 48 hours. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, positive cases in Altus jumped from 50 cases on Monday to 65 on Tuesday.
According to the emergency orders, face coverings must be worn in all public places, including retail stores, restaurants, bars, houses of worship and other businesses serving the public within Altus city limits. The face coverings must cover a person’s mouth and nose.
The emergency orders also added restrictions to bars and restaurants. Bars within Altus city limits are restricted to 25 percent occupancy and must close no later than 10 p.m. Restaurants within Altus city limits must not exceed 50 percent of their maximum allowable capacity.