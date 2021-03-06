ALTUS — Altus Mayor Jack Smiley rescinded all his COVID-19 emergency orders on Wednesday, meaning the city no longer is requiring masks to be worn in all public places.
Smiley's action went into effect immediately.
Altus was among the first cities in Oklahoma to impose mandates calculated to contain the spread of COVID-19 when the pandemic hit Oklahoma in spring 2020, and had been lauded by others — including City of Lawton leaders — for pro-active steps city leaders there were taking to protect citizens.
Wednesday, Smiley said that with infection rates and hospitalizations decreasing to manageable levels in the area, coupled with COVID-19 vaccines becoming more readily available, it was the proper time to make the change.
He said that means the City of Altus no longer requires Altus residents and visitors to wear facial coverings inside the city limits and those individuals do not face penalties from the city for failure to do so. Businesses also were directed to remove signage indicating facial coverings are required inside their businesses by order of the mayor. However, residents and businesses still must comply with any Executive Orders issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Stitt has said repeatedly he would not require a statewide mask mandate, but is allowing agencies and cities to make that decision.
Altus leaders said Smiley's decision doesn't affect the ability of an individual business to set requirements for patrons and employees. Schools and other entities that have COVID-19 policies also would not be affected by the city's action, Smiley said.
In a press statement, city officials said they continue to recommend that individuals and businesses follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control to help lower the transmission of COVID-19, to include social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks/facial coverings when appropriate.
Smiley announced his intentions to rescind his executive orders during the March 2 city council meeting. He said he also had discussed the action during his weekly COVID-19 conference call with local leaders and other area stakeholders.