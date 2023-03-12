ALTUS — Four Stars Toyota was awarded the 2023 Dealer of the Year Award in Oklahoma and a 2023 Consumer Satisfaction Award by DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform and company of Cars.com Inc.
The Dealer of the Year Award recognizes auto dealerships across the U.S. and Canada that consistently exceed consumer expectations across all dimensions of the dealership experience, including speed, transparency, trade-in and financing experiences, and more. Consumer Satisfaction Awards recognize the top 10 percent of auto dealerships delivering exceptional customer service as rated by online reviews, according to a press release.
“This past year, Four Stars Toyota stood out among its peers for providing a top-notch experience,” DealerRater General Manager Jamie Oldershaw said in a statement. “Car shoppers’ interactions with dealerships begin and end online, which is why it is imperative for dealers to think about how they provide exceptional service at every stage of the car shopping journey. The most successful dealers like Four Stars Toyota understand the value of a quality virtual showroom that carries over into the in-store experience and then concludes with the shopper sharing their feedback with others through an online review. This approach is what differentiates our award-winners from their competition.”
Award-winning dealers encourage their car shoppers to leave reviews that will help build a dealer’s online reputation and ultimately generate new customers.
“It is humbling to think that our valued clients voted Four Stars number one in customer service and experience out of the hundreds of Toyota dealers in the state of Oklahoma. We are truly grateful,” said Four Stars Toyota Owner Kelly Strausser.