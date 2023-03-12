ALTUS — Four Stars Toyota was awarded the 2023 Dealer of the Year Award in Oklahoma and a 2023 Consumer Satisfaction Award by DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform and company of Cars.com Inc.

The Dealer of the Year Award recognizes auto dealerships across the U.S. and Canada that consistently exceed consumer expectations across all dimensions of the dealership experience, including speed, transparency, trade-in and financing experiences, and more. Consumer Satisfaction Awards recognize the top 10 percent of auto dealerships delivering exceptional customer service as rated by online reviews, according to a press release.

