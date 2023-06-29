Altus weather balloon

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Linck, 97th Operations Group commander, and Tech. Sgt. Jared Lindley, 97th Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of weather operations, prepare to launch a weather balloon at the Sooner Drop Zone, Oklahoma, June 15, 2023. The data from the balloons launched throughout the new program will help the weather flight analyze the upper levels of the atmosphere to give them a better forecast for severe weather in the near future.

 Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins/U.S. Air Force

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE — Airmen from the 97th Operations Group and the 97th Operations Support Squadron launched a high-altitude weather balloon from the Sooner Drop Zone on June 15.

The launch was part of a new weather balloon program at Altus Air Force Base, which facilitates the launching of high-altitude weather balloons. It is designed to give forecasters with the 97th OG more accurate data when forecasting weather patterns for flying operations and severe weather preparations.

Recommended for you