ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE — The 97th Air Mobility Wing will conduct an Antiterrorism/Aircraft Hijacking Exercise this week.
Exercise alerts over the giant voice system and alert radio messages will be throughout the week. At times, some Altus AFB facilities will be conducting single point of entry checks. Installation Entry Points will not be affected. Emergency response vehicles and first responders will be responding accordingly for this exercise, according to a press release.
Exercises of this nature are critical for evaluating Department of Defense response actions to an antiterrorism incident and to prepare for this in the most realistic manner. Base and community personnel have been and will continue to be intently focused on improving response plans for the safety of everyone on the installation, according to a press release.
For further information about the exercise, contact the 97th Public Affairs Office at (580) 481-7700.