ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE — The 97th Air Mobility Wing will conduct an active shooter response training at Rivers Elementary School on Wednesday.
All base gates will be closed for approximately 15 minutes between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. All base personnel and individuals with business on the installation are encouraged to avoid entry or exit during this time. Base services will be limited during these hours due to the complex nature of this type of exercise. Base personnel, residents and visitors may also hear simulated gunfire sounds, exercise alerts over the giant voice system and alert radio messages during the training exercise.
Exercises of this nature are critical for evaluating Department of Defense response actions to a lockdown incident and to prepare for this in the most realistic manner. Base personnel have been and will continue to be intently focused on improving response plans for the safety of everyone on the installation.
For more information, please contact the 97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs office at (580) 481-7700 or 97amw.pa@us.af.mil.