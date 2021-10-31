ALTUS — Effective Monday, the ramp to the main gate of Altus AFB off of Veterans Drive will close indefinitely.
This closure is a result of an Oct. 5 Altus City Council vote that was initiated by a request from the base, according to a press release.
The reason for this closure is the safety and security of base personnel and families, assets and facilities. The ramp is configured in such a way that vehicles who do not intend to enter the base are unable to turn around, forced to enter the base, and must be escorted by security forces off the installation, according to the press release.
Last year, 150 drivers unintentionally used this ramp. All northbound traffic must proceed to the traffic light at Veterans Drive and Falcon Road and then turn right if intending to enter the installation.
For more information, contact the 97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs office at 481-7700.