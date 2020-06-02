ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE — Altus Air Force Base transitioned from Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie to HPCON Bravo on Friday.
The base’s announcement closely aligns with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) Plan.” When transitioning from each level, the criteria considered includes the downward trend of regional COVID-19 cases with no evidence of a resurgence.
In HPCON Bravo, the airbase’s facilities and staff members will function within the prescribed operating limits of the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to keep the risk of infection spread low. Measures include continuing to self-monitor and exercise all previous measures of hygiene, maintain six feet of physical distance, wear face coverings when social distancing guidelines cannot be met and not exceeding recommended gathering limits.
Base personnel are still required to practice “The Big 3,” maintaining the 6-foot distancing rule or wearing a mask if 6 feet cannot be kept, washing hands, avoiding common areas, not touching your face and staying at home if sick or feeling ill.