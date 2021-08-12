Already jailed for multiple counts of obtaining money through fraud, including pretending to be a soldier, a 43-year-old man faces two more counts.
Willie Lee Kirkland III, 43, made his initial appearance in two cases Wednesday in Comanche County District Court. He received individual felony charges of obtaining cash by false pretenses, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine up to $5,000.
Kirkland is accused of working his scam outside local businesses. In one count, Kirkland was outside Walmart, 1002 N. Sheridan, on Aug. 1, 2020, when he told a man he needed help with money to get food and clothes for his young daughter, according to the probable cause affidavit. A gift of $120 grew as more requests for help continued. Next, he said he needed a ride to the wrecker yard to get his car out of impound.
Then is accused of saying he was locked out of his account and asking for $700 to get the car out of impound. Next, when the yard was closed, Kirkland is accused of conning the victim into paying for a hotel room.
The next day, the victim said Kirkland called with news he’d won $22,000 from the casino but he needed help with the taxes before he could get the winnings. According to the affidavit, he promised to double the return from his winnings.
In the end, Kirkland is accused of scamming $3,560 from the man.
The second case was from an Aug. 14, 2020, incident outside Tropical Smoothies, 1204 N. Sheridan. In this one, Kirkland is accused of pretending to be a soldier in need of help. It’s a tactic, investigators said, he’s used before.
It began with a ride to a locksmith because his keys to his truck were locked inside it and it was in impound, the affidavit states. At the time of asking for money to get the vehicle out, the victim gave $500.
Next, Kirkland is accused of using the casino winnings tactic to get more from the man. In this instance, he claimed he’d won $12,000 but needed more money. According to the affidavit, “he felt threatened to do as Kirkland told him” because he was demanding and would yell at him.
In the end, the victim claimed Kirkland bilked him out of $4,700.
Kirkland has been in the Comanche County Detention Center since September 2020 when he was charged for three counts of the same allegation for the same scam, he was jailed on $10,000 bond.
A second case followed in October 2020 for another felony charge of obtaining cash by false pretenses, records indicate. He received an additional $75,000 bond for that case.
Another count was filed Jan. 27. His bond for that case was set at $100,000.
Kirkland returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 2 for his preliminary hearing conferences in the new cases.