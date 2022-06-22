Members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will host their annual Black and Gold Scholarship and Awards banquet at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cameron University’s McCasland Ballroom.
Recipients of the Dr. E.A. Owens Scholarship will be honored. The honorees this year are Sidney McClelland of Eisenhower High School, John Sutherland of MacArthur High School, and LeAndre Tucker of Eisenhower High School.
Several people in the Lawton-Fort Sill community also will be presented with the Alpha Golden Award of Excellence.
Everett B. Ward, the 35th past president for Alpha Phi Alpha and the former president of St. Augustine’s University in North Carolina, will be keynote speaker.
The banquet is open to the public. Tickets are $40 each. To buy tickets, contact Davison Virgil, program chairman, at 580-585-1216 or Will Scott at 580-536-6530.