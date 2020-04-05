DUNCAN — A Texas man is in jail and has a broken pinky finger for allegations he threatened police and medical staff with a lie he has coronavirus.
Jacob R. Morgan, 22, of Fort Worth, Texas, made his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court felony charges of terrorism hoax, battery of a police officer, and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled substance and driving without a valid driver’s license, according to court records. The terrorism hoax allegation is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Morgan was arrested Wednesday morning at what first began as a traffic stop for speeding. According to the probable cause affidavit, the man sped past Duncan Police Officer Joe Lard at the intersection of U.S. 81 and Beech. After stopping for the officer, records showed the man’s Texas driver’s license returned as suspended, and Lard said his eyes were “red and glassy.” There was also a shotgun and gun case in the back of the vehicle.
Lard said there was also a ziplock baggie in Morgan’s hoodie pocket containing marijuana. Morgan said he’d last smoked marijuana was four hours prior, the affidavit states. He consented to the field sobriety test.
The officer smelled alcohol from Morgan and he said he’d drank two beers and was sober. Lard said the driver’s demeanor during the test gave probable cause for an arrest for driving under the influence. The two guns and the man’s dog were taken into custody. It was learned Morgan has a January misdemeanor conviction from Fort Worth for driving under the influence.
While en route to Duncan Regional Hospital for medical clearance, Morgan “continually asked me to give him a break and let him go,” according to Lard. He told the officer to “beat me up and let me out and I’ll walk home” but was told it wasn’t an option, the affidavit states.
Once at the hospital, Morgan was put in a mask in consideration of the coronavirus. That’s when he is alleged to have told the medical staff that he had the virus. All the staff left the room and got into personal protective equipment, Lard said. He underwent a blood draw for sobriety tests and then taken to the county jail.
Lard said he heard a scratching from the back of his vehicle and thought it was his K9 partner, however once at the jail, he found Morgan had flipped his handcuffs to the front. According to the affidavit, while trying to get Morgan to step through the cuffs to get his hands to the back, Morgan “began to tense up and pull away” and the officer got control and decided to put him in a restraint chair.
A deputy went to get the chair and Morgan tried to pull away and turn on Lard but was taken to the ground. While trying to get up, Morgan is accused of pulling his mask back and Lard tried to put it back in place to stop the spread of germs. The affidavit states Morgan kept grabbing Lard’s hands and during the struggle, the officer broke Morgan’s pinky finger. He was then taken in and booked into jail.
Morgan is being held without bond. Thursday’s hearing was terminated for him to attain an attorney.