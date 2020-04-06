A 36 year old Lawton man is in federal custody and has been charged with the March 23 robbery of a westside credit union that’s less than a mile from his home.
John Scott Brooks was arrested and charged with robbing the Southwest Federal Credit Union (SOFCU), according to U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing.
The arrest followed FBI activity outside a home in the 500 block of Southwest 70th Street, less than a dozen blocks away from the credit union, Thursday. Andrea Anderson, FBI spokesperson, said agents were “at the location referenced conducting lawful law enforcement activity in accordance with a court order.”
According to an affidavit filed Friday in support of a criminal complaint, Brooks is accused of pulling into a drive-thru lane of SOFCU, 6714 West Gore, the morning on March 23. He allegedly handed a demand note to a teller, along with what appeared to the teller to be an explosive device. Brooks then held up a tablet that was counting down time, and the teller then gave cash to Brooks. It was reported the teller gave fake cash that was easily traceable to the robber.
After bank surveillance photos were published in the media and a search warrant was executed at Brooks’ residence in Lawton, law enforcement obtained information that led to Brooks’ arrest yesterday, Downing said in a statement.
Brooks made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Suzanne Mitchell in Oklahoma City Friday, and he was ordered detained pending further proceedings in the case.
If found guilty of bank robbery, Brooks faces a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000, and mandatory restitution.
The case is a result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation — Oklahoma City Field Office and the Lawton Police Department, according to Downing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward J. Kumeiga is prosecuting the case.