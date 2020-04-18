DUNCAN — Allegations of stabbing his sister, fighting sheriff’s deputies and violent threats landed a 45-yea- old Marlow man in jail on a $250,000 bond.
Jimmie J.D. Jennings made his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer, along with a misdemeanor charge of threatening to perform an act of violence, court records indicate. Due to prior convictions, he faces up to life in prison if convicted of either felony.
Jennings was arrested Tuesday afternoon after Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home at 280979 Shamrock Road outside Marlow on the report of a possible stabbing.
Deputy Rick Coberly said he arrived and saw the victim suffering from stab wounds and Jennings run around the corner of the home and through a pasture. According to the probable cause affidavit, the deputy yelled for Jennings to stop and he did.
Coberly said he drew his weapon and commanded Jennings to get on the ground but he refused and cussed the deputy. When Coberly tried to put him in handcuffs, he said Jennings resisted but with the assistance of a Marlow firefighter, he was able to be handcuffed, however he “was still trying to fight me and had began to kick me,” the affidavit states.
The victim told Coberly that her brother, Jennings, had attacked her and cut her with a knife. She was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital for treatment of her wounds, the affidavit states, and Jennings was taken to the Stephens County jail.
“Mr. Jennings had been threatening to ‘kill me and (sexually assault) my baby’ several times,” Coberly said.
Jennings is also alleged to have threatened to kill Coberly, his family and all the sheriff’s deputies several times, the affidavit states. He also told Coberly he was going to bomb the sheriff’s office.
Jennings has two prior Stephens County convictions: January 2009, assault with a dangerous weapon; and October 2014, domestic abuse — assault and battery and assault and battery on a police officer, records indicate.
Held on $250,000 bond, Jennings returns to court at 9 a.m. July 1 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.