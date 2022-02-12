A 20-year-old Lawton man is in jail on $75,000 bond for allegations he assaulted his girlfriend with a gun he’s not supposed to have.
Lawton police were called around 7 p.m. Feb. 8 to 715 NW 35th Place for gunshots heard in the area. A spent 9mm shell casings was found on the porch of a home a block away, the probable cause affidavit states.
The woman inside the home said she’d heard knocking on her door followed by a gunshot. Another woman in the home said Isaiah Dean, who also was inside the home, had shot the gun, the affidavit states. He was handcuffed and escorted out.
During a pat down search, a bag of marijuana was found in Dean’s pocket, according to the affidavit. He doesn’t have a valid medical marijuana license.
After Dean was put in a police unit, the first woman brought his hoodie to police and said there was a gun wrapped inside, the affidavit states. Inside was a handgun with a drum magazine containing 9mm bullets. Another gun was found inside a dresser drawer. Police would learn later that it was reported stolen.
The second woman told police she and Dean had been fighting throughout the day and he was carrying a handgun. She said he was being aggressive and said he “was going to kill her,” according to the affidavit. That’s when, she said, he went outside and fired the gun once before lying on the ground.
When the woman opened the door, she said he demanded to go through her cellphone. When she wouldn’t, he put the gun to her chest, slammed her to the bed and began choking her, the affidavit states. She told investigators Dean had threatened to kill everyone in the home.
Police learned Dean has a prior felony offense for robbery as a youthful offender in Riverside County, California, according to the affidavit.