A Lawton man is wanted for allegations he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for James Joseph Jones, 39, for a felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between three to 20 years behind bars.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

