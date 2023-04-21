A Lawton man is wanted for allegations he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for James Joseph Jones, 39, for a felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between three to 20 years behind bars.
Lawton Police Detective Gregory Adams was investigating the allegations after her mother filed a report. The teen girl had told her mother that Jones sexually assaulted her in October 2022, the warrant affidavit states.
The girl told Adams that while her mother was at work, Jones would “make her do things she did not want to do,” Adams stated. She said he’d touched and kiss her body inappropriately several times, according to the affidavit.
Jones has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from January 2009 to a count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate.
A $75,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Jones’ arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.