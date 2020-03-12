All Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) facilities, to include Lawton Correctional Facility, have returned to normal operations.
The return to operations ends the statewide lockdown that began March 2 after a disturbance between inmates at Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown, according to Matt Elliott, ODOC information officer. No inmates were seriously injured. Staff received no injuries.
Agents with ODOC’s Inspector General continue to investigate the incident.
All state prisons were locked down following the Stringtown incident. By March 6, all but three state-run prisons and three private prisons remained on lockdown through the weekend, including the Lawton prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound.
To keep up with future lockdowns and the status of prisons you can find updates on changes to visitation and other relevant information: https://twitter.com/OklaDOC, https://www.facebook.com/oklahomadoc/, https://www.instagram.com/okladoc/.