All Oklahomans 16 and older will be eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 29.
Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccine plan is progressing into phase 4, the final phase of the plan, Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy (OSDH) Commissioner Keith Reed announced during a press conference on Tuesday.
“If you haven’t registered in the portal, now is the time to do it,” Reed said. “Appointments will be available to all residents starting on Monday. All Oklahomans will be eligible to schedule a vaccine through the state then regardless of eligibility groups.”
Oklahomans can register through vaccinate.ok.gov.
