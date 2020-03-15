Beginning Monday, military and civilian personnel and their families will be subject to new travel restrictions, according to a press release from Fort Sill.
From Monday through May 11, all Department of Defense military personnel, civilians and their families will stop movement. In addition, DoD civilian personnel and DoD family members, whose transportation is government-funded, also will stop movement. This policy applies to permanent change of station and temporary duty. Service members at Fort Sill will be authorized local leave only. A travel exception may by granted for compelling situations, such as 1) mission-essential, 2) humanitarian reasons, or 3) extreme hardship, according to the press release.
The directive is in response to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Fort Sill will implement the Department of Defense (DoD) policy on domestic travel restrictions, according to the press release. These travel restrictions apply to all service members, DoD civilian employees and their families assigned to Fort Sill. These restrictions are necessary to preserve force readiness, minimize the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health and welfare of the entire Lawton Fort Sill community, according to the press release.
Travel by patients and medical providers for the purpose of medical treatment for DoD personnel and their family members is authorized to ensure they receive adequate critical care. Individuals who are pending retirement or separation are exempt from this current policy due to their situations. Additionally, individuals who have already initiated travel (including intermediate stops) are authorized to continue to their final destination. Fort Sill urges all personnel to continue to take the recommended and necessary precautions.