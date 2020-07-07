All Comanche County Courthouse employees will be tested for COVID-19 after an employee of the District Attorney’s office tested positive for the virus.
Speaking at Monday’s facilities meeting, Commissioner Johnny Owens said a female employee at the DA’s office had been quarantined after testing positive for the virus. The unnamed employee was tested Tuesday but the results were not received until Thursday evening.
“(Tuesday) we are going to test everybody in the courthouse, all employees,” Owens said. “We’re taking all the precautions that we can, and all precautions have been taken.”
Owens said a company will come in today, and periodically in the future, to disinfect the courthouse, but the facility would remain open; however, further county commissioners’ meetings will be moved to the jury room on first floor to improve social distancing.
“We’re going to look at our procedures,” Owens said. “It’s been going on long enough now that people have learned things from (COVID-19), so I think there are some new procedures we may be able to implement.”
At this time it is not known how the employee contracted the virus. District Attorney Fred Smith was unavailable for comment.