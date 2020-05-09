A Wednesday afternoon robbery was thwarted when an alert customer held the door shut and kept the suspect inside until police arrived.
Once arrested, he would be accused of spitting on a corrections officer while in jail. The two allegations resulted in a pair of felony charges filed Friday.
Lebrecque Shaunte Rowland, 41, of Lawton, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he received a pair of felony charges for second-degree robbery and prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee, records indicate. Due to two prior felony convictions, he faces up to 20 years in prison for the robbery count.
Officers were called around 12:35 p.m. to Stripes, 5214 Cache Road, on the report of a robbery in progress. They arrived to find the suspect being held inside by the customer who held the door shut, preventing his escape, the report states. The man, Rowland, was taken into custody.
The store manager said Rowland came in and began yelling at a customer and making “weird noises” as he went to the cooler and got a drink, according to the report. She said he then walked toward the cash register before trying to walk behind it while continuing to yell. She said he passed her and the other cashier who was trying to push the panic button. He began pushing buttons randomly on the cash register until it opened as they ran out of the store and called police. The manager said Rowland stuffed money into his shorts’ front pockets.
The customer told police he’d walked inside the store and when he saw Rowland behind the register, “he knew something was wrong due to the way he was dressed and both employees attempting to exit the store,” the report states. When the alleged robber attempted to leave, the customer said he backed out of the store and stood in front of the door, blocking the exit for a getaway. Rowland is alleged to have tried to leave but was pushed back into the store and denied his flight. He said Rowland then handed him two $5 bills and six $1 bills as officers approached.
Rowland was arrested for second-degree robbery and taken to city jail.
Once he was booked in and inside a cell, Rowland is alleged to have been screaming for assistance. A corrections officer approached and they exchanged words before Rowland spit on him, according to the affidavit. The spit struck the officer under his right eye and the middle of his chest.
Rowland has two prior Comanche County convictions: September 1998, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and; December 2008, second-degree robbery, records indicate.
Held on $40,000 bond, Rowland returns to court at 3 pm. July 7 for his preliminary hearing conference.