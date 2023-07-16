Lights
Comstock

ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is in stable condition at an Oklahoma City hospital following a Friday rollover wreck that included his SUV jumping a creek.

James J. Parrott, 34, of Anadarko, was flown to OU Medical where he was admitted in stable condition with head and trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

