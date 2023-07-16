ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is in stable condition at an Oklahoma City hospital following a Friday rollover wreck that included his SUV jumping a creek.
James J. Parrott, 34, of Anadarko, was flown to OU Medical where he was admitted in stable condition with head and trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Parrott was driving a GMC Yukon westbound on U.S. 62 around 3:30 p.m. Friday when he drove off the south side of the roadway, struck the median and then a guardrail before rolling twice, Trooper Jared Martinez reported. The SUV then jumped over a creek, flipped end over end twice and came to rest on its driver’s side, about 5 miles east of Anadarko.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
Martinez reported Parrott smelled of alcohol and identified the cause of the wreck as driving under the influence of alcohol.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.