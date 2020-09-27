Officials at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport have their fingers crossed that a project to upgrade the baggage claim area might be finished early.
Jet Commercial Construction was awarded a $3.8 million project and began work in February on what airport officials are calling Phase I of a three-phase master plan to modernize the terminal. The centerpiece of Phase I is an indoor carousel baggage claim system, similar to that used at other airports, to replace what had been a chute system with outside doors. Phase I also includes construction of a temporary secured passenger holding area for passengers who have been screened but not yet boarded on flights, and upgrades to the terminal’s general area. The holding area will be built near the new baggage claim area and that area will be transformed into other use by the airport once a permanent (and larger) secured passenger holding area is built in the next construction phase.
Airport Director Barbara McNally said Jet Commercial is 247 days into its 480-day contract, meaning work is slightly ahead of schedule.
“They’ll probably be done early,” McNally said, joking airport officials aren’t saying that too loud because they don’t want to jinx the project.
That project has essentially closed the south end of the terminal to passengers and visitors, after the contractor walled off the old baggage claim area from the rest of the terminal (fencing outside the building keeps people away from the work site) to begin the demolition and rebuilding that will create in indoor carousel system linked to an outdoor covered area where baggage carts will deliver baggage taken from aircraft. While construction is underway, passengers are being directed to the ticket area on the north end of the terminal to collect baggage.
McNally said demolition necessary for the project is 90 percent complete, while shoring and structural footings are completely done. Slab and framing are more than 90 percent complete. Much of the coming work will be done indoors, which means weather will have less effect, airport officials said earlier this summer.
Future upgrades planned in phases two and three include construction of a new secured passenger holding area on the site of the existing holding area, which will double the number of passengers that can find seating before they are boarded onto aircraft. Construction also will add a corridor to separate boarding and deplaning passengers, and a security larger screening area. Other work includes work on ticket counters, addition of a portable covered boarding gate, and upgrades in the terminal entrance that will modernize the exterior of the building while making the entryways more energy efficient.
McNally said that energy efficiency is echoed in the baggage claim area. The old claim area had sliding doors, and delivery of baggage meant opening those doors to send baggage down indoor chutes (a process that opened the south end of the terminal to the elements every time a delivery was made).
McNally said Phase I work in the terminal’s general area will mean more room for those who are waiting and for tenants, with work to include removal of every other column.