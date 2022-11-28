Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport has a new supplier.
The airport will be changing out equipment for its automated parking lot system, seven years after making the decision to go to an automated system. Until Parking Boxx helped automate the system, the airport relied on a vendor to operate the parking lot east of the terminal, the area where passengers leave their vehicles when flying out of Lawton. Using a vendor took the operation out of airport hands, but it also meant sharing the revenue generated by those who parked there.
That was a primary argument for the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority when members made the decision to automate operations. Airport Authority member David Madigan said the system is expected to generate $200,000 in revenue for the airport this fiscal year.
Airport Manager Barbara McNally said while the system still is successful, the equipment was installed seven years ago and Parking Boxx said it no longer will support that outdated equipment as of March 2023.
"It was time to go shopping to find equipment that better meets our needs," she said.
Looking at vendors that offer such equipment led Airport Security Coordinator Archie Campbell to Mitchell Time and Parking of Austin, Texas, a location McNally and Campbell expect to make easier to secure equipment parts. McNally said Parking Boxx is a Canadian company, meaning any time parts are needed, they must cross a border, which could cause delays.
McNally said Mitchell Time and Parking also will charge $800 a month to provide direct support for its equipment, less than Parking Boxx was calculating. The decision means the airport will spend $115,652 to replace all the equipment.
Airport officials also are moving closer to plans in the process that will replace their 60-year-old air traffic control tower.
McNally said in June that Lawton's tower has been identified for replacement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under a federal infrastructure bill. The process for airports means identifying sites for their new towers, and Lawton was asked to identify three potential sites, marking them by latitude and longitude. That measurement is important because FAA officials will be visiting the airport in December to do a "virtual siting assessment," a process that will allow the analyzers to virtually see the view available at each identified location, at different heights, by wearing special goggles.
"They'll see what it looks like," she said, of the view that will help identify the best site for the new tower.
Lawton's air traffic controllers already have said they want the tower moved further south along the runway, because a slight slope at the south end of the runway prevents aircraft on the farthest south end from being seen from the existing tower. Identification of the site will allow a new 170-foot-high tower to be added to the airport's Airport Layout Plan, documentation that must be in place before the project can begin, McNally said.
Federal funding is expected to cover the entire cost.