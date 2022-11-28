Airport work

A car enters the parking lot at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport Wednesday morning. Airport officials are planning to update the equipment that allows the fully automated system to function.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport has a new supplier.

The airport will be changing out equipment for its automated parking lot system, seven years after making the decision to go to an automated system. Until Parking Boxx helped automate the system, the airport relied on a vendor to operate the parking lot east of the terminal, the area where passengers leave their vehicles when flying out of Lawton. Using a vendor took the operation out of airport hands, but it also meant sharing the revenue generated by those who parked there.