Contractors are one-third of the way into a project that will give Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport a new baggage claim area.
That project continues even as the airport’s governing board makes plans for launching a new improvement project centered on the airport runway.
Jet Commercial Construction is 160 days into a 480-day contract that is the first of three work phases to modernize the airport terminal. Jet Commercial began construction on the $3.8 million project in February, work that will give Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport an indoor carousel baggage claim system similar to those at other airports. The project also includes construction of a temporary secured passenger holding area for those who have been screened but not yet boarded aircraft, and upgrades to the terminal’s general area.
Airport Director Barbara McNally said the contractor is ahead of schedule, with recent work including framing and preparing to pour grade beams. She said construction now is indoors and outside, but she expects most work to be interior by winter, meaning few weather days will be needed for the contract.
The contractor has worked to keep the work site separate from daily airport activities, to include 10-foot-tall fencing outside the building and panels shielding the work area inside the terminal. The baggage claim area has been moved to the ticket area on the north end of the terminal, where it will remain until the new carousel system is operational.
That system will replace a chute system tied to doors that opened to the outside, meaning the new system will make the south end of the terminal more energy efficient.
Work to build a temporary holding area for passengers will lead to the next phase of the terminal renovation, which will include a new secured passenger holding area double the size of the old facility and able to comfortably hold two planes of passengers at one time. Jet Commercial Construction’s work also will modernize the terminal area where non-passengers and others wait, to include removal of every other support pillar to provide more open space.
McNally said she’s been pleased with the changes.
“It’s so open,” she said, of what had been a congested area around the baggage claim chutes.
As work is well underway inside the terminal, airport officials are beginning to focus on a project tied directly to aviation: repairing and sealing cracks in the airport runway. That work will include installation of a drainage system, designed to draw underground water away from the runway to prevent pavement cracking.
McNally said the airport will begin advertising the project July 10, with a bid opening set for Aug. 6. That means the project would be ready for action by the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority at its August meeting. Work is expected to begin in October.
McNally said when bids are open, the airport will submit its grant application to the Federal Aviation Administration for the funding that will cover what is anticipated to be a $2.3 million project to seal cracks, clean and seal joints in the pavement, replace some damaged concrete panels and install an underground drainage system the length of the runway, on both sides.
McNally said FAA officials have confirmed the airport will have $2.946 million available for the project. She said the airport will be able to adjust the project should bids come in over available funding, to include delaying concrete panel replacement. She said the project will be completely funded with federal funds.
“There’s no matching funds for us,” she said, adding that improvement projects typically are funded on a 90-10 percent basis, with the airport responsible for 10 percent.
The drainage system is a crucial part of the runway upgrade because it addresses a problem with cracking that prompted the airport to close its runway to heavy aircraft between February and October 2016. At the time, a preliminary engineering study indicated the weight of “heavies,” or heavy aircraft, was cracking the pavement and the airport closed its runway to all heavy aircraft except for emergency situations. That continued until an in-depth engineering analysis found the problem actually was groundwater ponding under the runway.
Airport authority member Brad Burgess, noting the problem caused by ponding water, said the drainage system is important to the overall health of the runway, noting the water “needs to go away.” The system will collect and funnel water away from the runway, McNally said, of a system still is under design by Garver Engineering.
Despite the problems caused by the water, McNally said the airport’s runway isn’t deteriorating.
“The runway still is in good shape,” she said, adding the results of the structural analysis was surprising because it showed the concrete runway is deeper “than we knew.”
In a related item, the airport authority voted to renew the airport’s $300,000 line of credit with Arvest Bank.
That credit line provides the airport funding to pay for improvement projects that ultimately will be covered by federal grants, but where the airport must first submit for reimbursement. That grant funds will reimburse money taken from the line of credit, McNally said, adding the airport also will be receiving funding from the City of Lawton’s newest Capital Improvements Program.
The new CIP allocates $2 million for airport improvements.