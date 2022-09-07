Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is spending almost $60,000 to add new security features to the gates and doors in its complex.
The upgrades come at the direction of the Transportation Security Administration, requested as the airport works to put its temporary secured passenger holding area on line.
The upgrades will mean installing a new system that will electronically notify the airport’s maintenance and operations division when a gate remains open, or an emergency exit is used. Now, access to security areas is controlled by doors that must be accessed by card or key entry; areas where vehicles are used have security gates with the same features.
Airport Director Barbara McNally said under the existing system, doors or gates will remain open if there is a malfunction. If such a situation occurs with the new system, maintenance and operations, along with security, will be notified, she said. The system is the same one used at airports in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, McNally said, of a cost to be paid via the airport operating budget (there is the potential to be reimbursed by federal grants, she said).