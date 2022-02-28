Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is ready to seek bids on a car wash facility that will be built on airport property.
CDBL has completed construction plans for the facility, a project designed to benefit the car rental agencies housed in the airport terminal. Airport officials said last fall the facility, estimated at $1.5 million, would be funded from the annual fee car rental agencies pay to the airport. Expenditure of those funds are restricted to improvements that benefit the car rental tenants and have been accumulating for more than three years, said Airport Director Barbara McNally.
"This is the first significant project," she said, of a project chosen by the rental agencies themselves (a smaller project late year repaved the parking lot area where rental cars are stored).
McNally said airport officials anticipate the bids will be let in coming days, with CDBL analyzing companies who respond then bringing its recommendation to the airport authority at its March meeting. Authority members decided Tuesday that bids will first be referred to their development committee for analysis, then brought to the full board with a recommendation.
The car wash will be restricted to vehicles owned by car rental agencies with a presence at the airport. Last fall, authority members said tentative plans were to build the facility in the airport's auto fueling area, adjacent to the airport's maintenance and storage building, because utilities there "are easily accessible," McNally said. The site also allows adequate space for lining up vehicles without causing problems for traffic.
McNally has said the facility will have an oil and water separator, with a specific stormwater permit issued to ensure that is done. Failure to do so will prompt federal officials to close the facility and fine the airport, she said, of precautions that must be taken to prevent pollutants from getting into groundwater.
Because there will be a cost to the airport to operate and maintain the facility, there will be a special fee charged to use it, she said.