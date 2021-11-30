The final details of the first renovations at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport are almost complete, as the airport's governing board prepares to select a contractor next month for new work.
That first phase included installation of a carousel baggage handing system, similar to that used in other airports. It replaced a chute system, where rollup doors opened directly to the outside, so baggage handlers could slide baggage on the chutes that dropped bags inside the building. The new system was designed to be efficient for passengers and energy efficient for the entire complex because doors no longer open directly outside.
"It works beautifully," said Airport Director Barbara McNally, of the system that has been operational for several months.
She said final touches, including monitors that can advertise information, "are up and running."
There are some final punch list items to be completed before the airport completely signs off on that initial modernization work, which also included work in the general terminal area and construction of a temporary secured holding area for passengers who have been through TSA security screening but not yet boarded flights. That temporary area will be used during the next phase of terminal upgrades: construction of a new holding area, twice as large as the existing one and built on its same site.
The secured holding area is part of the work that is not yet finished.
McNally said the existing area has emergency fire doors leading to an unsecured site outside, which meets fire codes but not TSA safety requirements for controlling access to the building. That could mean installation of security fencing to keep the outdoor area secure, meaning limiting access into the building from that area.
Other work was done in the terminal to match the new baggage claim area and work in the general public area, such as painting walls throughout the terminal to match the new areas.
"It really has a nice feel to it," McNally said, of upgrades completed in advance of the next modernization phase.
That phase will include the secured holding area, as well as construction of corridors to separate boarding and deplaning passengers, a larger TSA screening area, moving the baggage screening area in the ticket area to an inside setting, upgrading ticket and rental car areas, and renovating the front entrance. What may be delayed is installation of a covered walkway that allows passengers to pass from terminal to aircraft without going outside on the tarmac, as they do now.
McNally said that jet bridge has an estimated cost of $1 million, and the airport may be looking for other grants to help cover the expense.
Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority expect to take action in December on the next phase of terminal upgrades. McNally said the airport will be advertising for contractors over the next two weeks. Bids will be accepted until Dec. 16, then analyzed by the airport's engineers so a recommendation can be made to the airport authority at its Dec. 17 meeting.
McNally said construction is expected to begin in early 2022.
Airport officials put plans into effect in October to fund those upgrades, a $9.5 million revenue note. That funding system is to be repaid with federal grant funds the airport receives annually, with the note acting as a line of credit the airport can draw from as work begins, airport attorney Chuck Wade said.
The revenue note will reflect the flexible nature of the next phase of renovations. What initially was envisioned multiple projects are being bid as one package, although the airport authority reserves the right to divide the project if necessary, Wade said.