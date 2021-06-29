Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is planning for completion of the first phase of terminal renovations in early July.
Jet Commercial Construction is handling the $3.8 million project that is the first of multiple contracts intended to modernize the terminal. A major component of this first phase is installation of a carousel style baggage claim area, to replace the ramp and door system the airport has used for decades. It is that component that is delaying completion of work that was initially set for spring.
Airport Director Barbara McNally said the contractor is waiting for a piece of the baggage conveyance system, expected to be delivered in time for completion of the entire project by early July.
“That is what is holding us up,” she said, adding that the work left remaining after installation of that equipment is punch list items.
Blame the pandemic for the delay: contractors on construction projects across the nation are waiting for materials and supplies before they can complete projects, with delays dating back to 2020 when numerous production companies shut down during the COVID-10 pandemic. There still are delays in getting materials, contractors said.
McNally said as an associated project, the airport will be repainting the entire interior of the terminal to match the south end of the terminal where the baggage handling area and a temporary secured passenger holding area were built. McNally said while the remainder of the terminal will be upgraded as part of the modernization effort, that work won’t occur for several years and the airport wants the building’s interior to match.
Airport officials are hoping to launch the next phase of airport terminal renovations by year’s end, after bidding the work this summer. That work will include construction of a new secured passenger holding area (doubling the size of the existing area), as well as separate corridors for boarding and deplaning passengers, a covered boarding gate and a larger area for TSA screeners. Work also includes updating airline and car rental areas, relocating baggage screening equipment to an interior site, installing a canopy at the terminal’s front entrance, and increasing energy efficiency by reducing what is now six outside terminal doors to three vestibule doors.
In another construction-related project, McNally said officials are continuing to set the details of repairs to the new Fire Station No. 2, located on the airport’s northern edge. That station houses the specially trained firefighters who handle aviation emergencies, as well as emergencies in south Lawton.
Movement under the center of the new station — which opened in early 2020 — has caused minor structural damage, evident by cracks and doors that are not flush with the floor. The damage doesn’t endanger the building, but McNally and other airport officials have said it must be repaired, work she said will be funded by the contractor.
“It’s not our (cost) to pay,” she told members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority, the airport’s governing board.
McNally said engineers have the geotechnical report and know the location of voids under the building (which is causing the movement), and now are focusing on the cost of repairing those voids to stabilize the structure. Engineers have said the center part of the building was designed differently than was the rest of the station.
Officials have not said when the repairs will be made.