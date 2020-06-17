The 2020-2021 budget for Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport reflects the economic realities of a county in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many revenues for the fiscal year that begins July 1 are expected to be down dramatically and that is reflected in the budget that was approved by the airport’s governing board.
David Madigan, chairman of the finance committee for the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority, said the lack of activity from flights has had a domino effect on other areas of the airport, from tenants who generate revenue to landing fees that are missing because commercial aircraft are not there.
“You’ll really see some significant changes on the income,” Madigan said, adding that Airport Director Barbara McNally made significant adjustments in revenues, with some revenue sources cut in half.
McNally said anything commissioned-based (meaning, influenced by travelers) was cut, such as car rentals, parking lot charges and ATM fees as the areas of largest reduction.
American Eagle landing fees are projected to be half of what was projected this fiscal year, or $30,000, while revenue generated by the commercial parking lot are projected at $127,000, when they had been expected to generate $250,000 in the current fiscal year. Car rentals are projected at $222,922.50 next year, when they had been estimated at $442,539 this fiscal year.
While McNally cut anticipated landing fees (a fee paid each time an aircraft lands) in half, she may have to revise her estimates — upward. McNally said she crafted her budget after estimating the airport might be back to two flights a day starting in July. But, American Eagle is scheduling Lawton to resume four flights a day in July. She said the carrier is definitely bringing three flights a day, but is looking at four flights a day Thursdays through Sundays.
“It’s a good surprise that we’re going back to a more normal schedule,” she said.
But, more flights doesn’t necessary equate to increased passenger numbers, and that will remain a concern because of what airport officials already know.
Enplanements (the number of passengers boarding flights in Lawton) totaled 4,524 in April 2019. In April 2020, 341 people flew out of Lawton. McNally said things are slowly picking up, but the airport will have to be patient.
“We just have to rebuild the confidence of travelers,” she said.
More good news: next year’s budget also is being cushioned by a $1.1 million allocation to Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport under the CARES Act, a federal act passed by Congress to help businesses, governmental entities, health care and education facilities and others recover from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget is getting another cushion from fuel sales, under Lawton Aviation Services’ side of the ledger. Sales of jet fuel are projected to increase by $390,000, to $700,000 in next year’s budget, after already being $245,000 more than projected in the current year’s budget.
“What we’re selling is very, very good,” Madigan said.
McNally said the reason is an increase in large aircraft traffic, much associated with U.S. Marines who have begun using the Lawton airport at least once a week, after coordinating their movements through Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, for years. Those aircraft are buying fuel from Lawton Air Services, increasing the bottom line aviation services nets $1.20 per gallon for every gallon of fuel it pumps.
“The income at aviation services is offsetting losses we are seeing on the commercial side of the airport,” McNally said.
The other side of the budget is expenditures, and Madigan said airport operations are holding firm in the coming fiscal year.
“I think this is a very cautious budget, based on what we think the incomes are going to be,” McNally said. “And, we’ll keep our expenses to a minimum, as always.”
Personnel expenditures are calculated to be $1,200 higher than the current fiscal year, or $786,770. Maintenance and operations has increased only because Lawton Aviation Services’ jet fuel budget (what it buys to have on hand) has increased by $320,000, in anticipation of increased sales.