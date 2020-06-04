Members of Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport’s governing board have approved a three-phase improvement project for its commercial parking lot.
The Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority agreed with a recommendation from its finance committee to award parts of the project to three separate contractors, a step Airport Director Barbara McNally said means the project is coming in under projected costs. While the airport engineer had estimated a cost near $200,000, selecting three contractors takes the overall project to $119,899.20.
“We’re pleased with the number,” McNally said, adding that is especially important in a year where airport revenues are down dramatically because of fewer passengers, flights and tenant activity because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recommendation is to award the asphalt overlay work on the parking lot in front of the airport terminal to T&G Construction, which bid $89,230; striping and signage installation to A&M Striping, which bid $9,200; and installation of a barrier fence around the parking lot to Jet Commercial, which bid $21,469.20.
McNally said the striping and signage work will bring the parking lot up to city code as far as handicapped-accessible parking spaces, whose required width has increased. The metal barrier fence is to be low enough to avoid obstructing the views of drivers, but tall enough to protect landscaping planted around the parking lot, she said.
David Madigan, who chairs the airport authority’s finance committee, said the timing of the project — which will begin in June — is good, explaining business activities and visitors are down at the airport because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re not going to disrupt customer services,” he said.