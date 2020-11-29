Construction of the new baggage claim area of Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is more than two-thirds complete, airport officials said Tuesday.
The work is the latest phase of a project that is modernizing the airport’s terminal, to include installation of an inside carousel-style baggage claim area similar to those found at other airports.
Jet Commercial Construction is 68-70 percent complete with the $3.8 million project that is building a new baggage claim area, as well as building a temporary secured passenger holding area and updating the terminal’s general public area. Airport Manager Barbara McNally said the structure for the complex on the south end of the terminal is up, and contractors are working on sheetrock and drywall. Work also is continuing on the electrical and heating/cooling systems. The terrazzo tile floor has been placed and McNally said she’s pleased with the effect.
“The pattern is there,” she said, adding the floor isn’t done; contractors still must sand and buff the tile, work that is scheduled for February.
The completed project will give the terminal an inside baggage system that will be more energy efficient and consumer friendly than the previous system, which relied on chutes that opened directly to the outside, for baggage delivery into a small crowded area of the terminal. That project also will create a temporary holding area for passengers who have gone through security screening from TSA, but haven’t boarded aircraft.
That temporary area will come into play in the next phase of the terminal renovation, which will include construction of a new passenger holding area twice as large as the existing one, along with separate corridors for passengers boarding and getting off flights, and a larger security screening area for TSA. The temporary holding area will be converted to other uses when the new passenger holding area is opened.
The upgrades are taking place around a decidedly smaller passenger and visitor base at the airport, which reflects the effects that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on travel. McNally said while passenger numbers still are about half of what they were this time last year, they are increasing.
Enplanements (passengers getting on aircraft in Lawton) totaled 2,065 in October, compared to 4,771 in October 2019. But, that’s still larger than the 1,704 who boarded aircraft in Lawton in September (that number was 4,502 in September 2019) and better still than the 770 passengers who boarded aircraft in Lawton in May (that number was 4,986 in May 2019). Deplanements (passengers getting off aircraft in Lawton) totaled 2,137 in October, compared to 5,016 in October 2019.