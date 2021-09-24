Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport wants to have the next phase of its terminal modernization project under way by year’s end.
Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority approved plans Tuesday that will allow the airport staff to begin soliciting bids for the list of projects planned for the terminal, to include construction of a larger secured passenger holding area and the addition of a covered walkway between the terminal and aircraft.
In addition, work will include separate corridors for boarding and deplaning passengers, a larger screening area for TSA, updating airline and car rental areas, relocating baggage screening equipment to an interior site, installing a canopy at the terminal’s front entrance, and increasing energy efficiency by reducing what is now six outside terminal doors to three vestibule doors.
While the work once had been envisioned as a series of projects, the airport authority decided earlier this year to bid all remaining work as one project, to obtain a better price. Airport Director Barbara McNally said Tuesday the work will be bid as two alternates: A will be the boarding gate work; B will be the remaining projects.
The bids will determine how the project proceeds, she said, adding there has been some concern about contract prices because of dramatic increases in construction-related materials due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While builders say the prices are coming down, they still are higher than they were pre-COVID.
Under the existing timeline, the airport’s engineers expect to advertise for bids through October, then open bids in November, meaning the airport authority could award a contract later that month. If that were to happen, construction could begin in December or early January, McNally said.
The work is being funded through a variety of revenue sources, to include a recent $1,111,111 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. The airport was recently notified that it was assured that $1 million in funding each year for the next three years; typically, the airport is assured money only one year at a time, McNally said at the time.
The funding will be used for the projects, but it also can serve as debt payment should the airport need to tap its $15 million revenue note the airport authority put into place in 2019 to pay for the terminal modernization project. Those funds would be tapped only if other funding is not available.
The new projects come on the heels of completion of the first phase of construction, a $3.8 million contract by Jet Commercial Construction whose primary project was installation of a new carousel style baggage claim system, the style common at most airports. The new system replaced what for years has been a ramp system that opened directly to the outside.
Jet Commercial Construction’s contract also included work in the general public area and construction of a temporary secured passenger holding area, where passengers who have been through TSA screening wait until they board their aircraft. Passengers will use this area once the new contract is awarded and construction begins on the new permanent holding area. That permanent site, to be built over the existing site, will be twice as large as the original holding area.