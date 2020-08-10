RANDLETT — An airman at Sheppard Air Force Base is in critical condition after his bicycle was struck traveling the wrong way down a Cotton County road Saturday night.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Brandon Beeman, 22, was flow to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he was admitted in critical condition with head, arm and leg injuries.
Beeman was riding a Maruishi RX-4 Sport bicycle southbound in the northbound lane of Oklahoma 36 around 10:30 p.m. when the situation unfolded. According to Trooper Jacob Dickinson’s report, a Ford Explorer driven by Rasaura E. Alvarado, 39, of Wichita Falls, said she saw a vehicle in front of her slow down and swerve to the right to avoid the bicyclist. She attempted the same maneuver but couldn't avoid hitting Beeman and the bicycle. The Ford went off the roadway to the right and came to rest on the shoulder. Beeman came to rest in the middle of the northbound lane, about 3 miles south and 3 miles west of Randlett. He was not wearing safety equipment.
Alvarado was not hurt in the collision.
The trooper reported that Beeman had an “odor of alcohol on breath and person” and cited the bicycle traveling on the wrong side of the road for the collision’s cause.