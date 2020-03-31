The latest amendment to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Executive Order is requiring air travelers from six states — those with substantial spread of COVID-19 — to quarantine themselves when coming into Oklahoma.
Stitt’s directive includes travelers from New York State, New Jersey and Washington state.
The amendment, which Stitt announced Sunday, also requires delivery personnel to submit to screenings before entering hospitals, long-term care facilities, daycare centers and similar facilities; and issues protections against discrimination directed toward healthcare workers and their families.
The order ties into Stitt’s original Executive Order, which the governor issued earlier this month to help control the spread of COVID-19. Called Safer at Home, it directs residents over the age of 65 and “vulnerable” individuals to stay at home except for necessary errands, and closes non-essential businesses in counties which have a verified case of COVID-19, which now has been confirmed in more than 40 Oklahoma counties.
Stitt specified Sunday that any persons who enter Oklahoma “by air from an area with substantial community spread,” to include the New York Tri-State Area (Connecticut, New Jersey and New York), the state of Washington, California and Louisiana to self-quarantine for 14 days from the time of entry into Oklahoma or the duration of the person’s presence in Oklahoma, “whichever is shorter.”
The provision does not apply to persons employed by the airlines, or those performing military, emergency or health response.
The order took effect Sunday and was applied retroactively to those who entered Oklahoma after being in any area with “substantial community spread within the previous 14 days.” It also states that those who are covered by the directive inform any individual in Oklahoma with whom they have direct physical contact in the past 21 days that they traveled from an area with substantial community spread.
Stitt’s Executive Order amendment also strengthens guidelines for hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and childcare facilities.
The order states that all delivery personnel to those facilities, including package, floral and food delivery, shall submit to screening prior to their deliveries, if requested by the facility. Screening will include a temperature check and may include a short questionnaire about potential exposure. Federal guidelines for daycare facilities, deemed essential because of child care needed by healthcare, first responders and other essential personnel, already had set the requirement for screenings for those entering their facilities.
An earlier directive from Stitt banned visitors from entering and visiting patients and residents at nursing homes, long-care facilities and retirement homes. Hospitals had already put those directives into place.
Stitt’s new directives also specify that front line healthcare workers and their children who have not tested positive for COVID-19 and are not otherwise exhibiting the symptoms “shall not — simply because they are healthcare workers or the children of healthcare workers” — face discrimination in housing or childcare services.
Stitt’s order stated the directive was being issued to support front-line health care workers “essential to our battle against COVID-19....” but did not indicate if those discriminatory practices were occurring.