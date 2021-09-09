For the second time in less than two months, an Air Force training jet had to make an emergency landing at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.
Fortunately for all, touchdown back to terra firma resulted in success in both instances.
Lawton firefighters and emergency responders were called at 2:14 p.m. to the airport, 3401 SW 11th, when the pilot of the T-38 jet radioed the tower to report hydraulic problems, according to Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett. The jet, known as the Talon, was out of Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, at the Lawton airport. No injuries were reported.
Sheppard Air Force Base officials confirmed they are investigating the cause of a malfunction that caused a Northrop T-38 Talon crew to make an emergency landing.
Both pilots were uninjured, Air Force officials said in a statement.
The Talon is a two-seat, twin-jet, supersonic jet trainer used by NASA, the Navy, Air Force and NATO for air combat training.
Baggett said the Lawton Fire Department is prepared when a call to duty brings their skills to the airport. There can be an array of reasons for their response, according to Baggett.
“We have several different types of aircraft that come through the airport so we may never know what is landing next,” he said. “The airport is staffed with a fire station on site.”
That station, Fire Station No. 2, has a fire engine ready for city responses on the city’s south side as well as a dedicated crew for the aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) truck, Baggett said.