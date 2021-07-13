Air Force officials are investing after a T-38 aircraft was forced to land at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.
Sheppard Air Force Base officials confirmed they are investigating the cause of a malfunction that caused a Northrop T-38 Talon crew to make an emergency landing Monday around 11:30 a.m.
Both pilots were uninjured, Air Force officials said in a statement.
“The aircraft was in the local area conducting training with the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program from Sheppard, which has several routes that go through Oklahoma,” said 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryan with Sheppard Air Force Base public affairs.
A second T-38, flying with the first, landed shortly after under normal conditions. The pair were training together when the malfunction happened, said Air Force officials.
The Talon is a two-seat, twin-jet, supersonic jet trainer used by NASA, the Navy, Air Force and NATO for air combat training.