Air Force officials are investing after a T-38 aircraft was forced to land at Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport.
Sheppard Air Force Base officials confirmed they are investigating the cause of a malfunction that caused a Northrop T-38 Talon crew to make an emergency landing.
Both pilots were uninjured, Air Force officials said in a statement.
“The aircraft was in the local area conducting training with the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program from Sheppard, which has several routes that go through Oklahoma,” said 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryan with Sheppard Air Force Base public affairs.
The Talon is a two-seat, twin-jet, supersonic jet trainer used by NASA, the Navy, Air Force and NATO for air combat training.