Less than a week removed from sub-zero weather from a winter storm, an effort to seek relief from Tuesday’s mid-60s heat is blamed for starting a fire that totaled one home and scorched another.
Lawton firefighters and emergency responders were called shortly after 2 p.m. to 1205 SW 23rd Place to the report of a fire. The occupant, who escaped the home, told the emergency dispatcher she’d turned on the window-unit air conditioner. It overheated, caught fire and was pushed from its window frame into the backyard where it burned until hosed down by firefighters.
Flames were seen through the smoky curtains blocking the home’s view from the street as firefighters worked to unfurl a crisscross of hose lines while avoiding oncoming reinforcements with different tools in hand to work closer to the flame.
Strong winds from the south pushed the flames on the north end of the home over to its near neighbor at 1207 SW 23rd Place. It was stopped from going beyond a strong scorching to the home’s upper south side.
Although the fire was stopped before more damage was done, the home where the fire started was unlivable.